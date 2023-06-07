Jackson County receives $8.8 million from homeless state of emergency

Posted by Derek Strom June 6, 2023

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Jackson County is receiving nearly $9 million as part of Governor Kotek’s homelessness state of emergency.

The funds will be divided up among a number of cities and organizations, like Medford and Ashland.

Governor Kotek’s plan includes rapidly rehousing 133 unhoused families.

Medford and Ashland are also getting over $3 million in funding to add 67 shelter beds.

Access’s Director of Support Services Melanie Doshier said, “one of the key elements to a successful rapid rehousing project is a strong outreach team.”

Access is receiving nearly $200,000 for outreach programs.

Doshier said the money will be used for outreach events as well as going into camps and shelters to work with the houseless population.

Derek Strom
Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management.
