Jackson County receives $8.8 million from homeless state of emergency

The funds will be divided up among a number of cities and organizations, like Medford and Ashland.
Governor Kotek’s plan includes rapidly rehousing 133 unhoused families.
Medford and Ashland are also getting over $3 million in funding to add 67 shelter beds.
Access’s Director of Support Services Melanie Doshier said, “one of the key elements to a successful rapid rehousing project is a strong outreach team.”
Access is receiving nearly $200,000 for outreach programs.
Doshier said the money will be used for outreach events as well as going into camps and shelters to work with the houseless population.
© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.