Jackson County receives $8.8 million from homeless state of emergency

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Jackson County is receiving nearly $9 million as part of Governor Kotek’s homelessness state of emergency.

The funds will be divided up among a number of cities and organizations, like Medford and Ashland.

Governor Kotek’s plan includes rapidly rehousing 133 unhoused families.

Medford and Ashland are also getting over $3 million in funding to add 67 shelter beds.

Access’s Director of Support Services Melanie Doshier said, “one of the key elements to a successful rapid rehousing project is a strong outreach team.”

Access is receiving nearly $200,000 for outreach programs.

Doshier said the money will be used for outreach events as well as going into camps and shelters to work with the houseless population.

