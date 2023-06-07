Fire season starts this Friday in Coos and Douglas county

OREGON. – Fire season will officially start this Friday in Coos and Douglas county.

Fire season will begin June 9th in both the Coos County Protective Association and Douglas County Protective Association.

This means fire prevention restrictions will be put in place in the counties. This includes outlawing all debris burns.

“So when public use restrictions are in effect in the Douglas district that means fire works, exploding targets, ammunition, sky lanterns, and more specifically debris burning including debris piles and burn barbells are prohibited at all times”, said Rachael Pope, Douglas County Protective Association.

For complete list of fire season rules and restrictions in your county, visit ODF or your local fire departments website.

