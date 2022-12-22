Jackson County renews cannabis emergency declaration

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County is renewing its emergency declaration on legal cannabis grows as the board of commissioners said that illegal grows are still causing problems in the county.

The County Commissioners unanimously voted yesterday to extend the moratorium on legal hemp and marijuana grows in the county.

Jackson County previously issued a cannabis state of emergency this year.

It’s set to expire on December 31st.

The board says the Rogue Valley has had ongoing issues with legal hemp grows illegally growing marijuana, but the moratorium also has to do with keeping up with the amount of legal grows in the county.

“It really is a combination of the legal grows, but mostly it’s the illegal grows that cause these issues. But just the number of legal grows, just in it of itself, to manage and monitor those, is a problem,” Jackson County Commissioner Dave Dotterer said.

Dotterer said that the moratorium has helped prevent the issue of illegal grows from getting worse while the county works toward solutions.

The OLCC will now review the county’s request to either approve or deny the emergency declaration that would last through the entirety of 2023.