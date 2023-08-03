Jackson County Sheriff launches new app for the community

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced its new app, available right now for download.

The Sheriff’s App is available in your device’s App Store. The Sheriff’s Office says it’s the quickest way to receive updates on events affecting the community.

“One aspect of this app that I think is going to be really convenient and important for our public is just the speed at which information can be delivered,” remarked Jackson County Sheriff Nate Sickler.

The Sheriff’s Office says the app will provide emergency notifications as well as alerting road closures, high-risk incidents, wanted suspects, and major crimes.

“At your fingertips, you’re going to be able to access what’s going on and be directed to the right place to get the right information,” explained Sheriff Sickler. “I think it just gives another tool to the public and our office to work on public safety together.”

Other features include being able to contact the Sheriff’s Office directly, submitting a crime tip directly through the app, a current list of who is in custody, and a current list of Jackson County’s most wanted, including mugshots.

