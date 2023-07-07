Jackson County Sheriff’s Office busts two illegal marijuana grows

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Local, state, and federal law enforcement busted two black-market cannabis grows simultaneously Thursday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the illegal grows were next to each other on a tax lot near the 900 block of Savage Creek Road in between Grants Pass and Rogue River.

Law enforcement found more than 6,000 plants in 13 greenhouses.

According to the sheriff’s office, these two properties are connected to multiple illegal marijuana busts in August of 2022, including one in east Medford and another in rural Jacksonville.

JCSO worked with the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team and BLM Law Enforcement rangers for this combined bust.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.