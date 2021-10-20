Home
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide near Ruch

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide near Ruch

Crime Local News Top Stories , , ,

RUCH, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning on the 3300 block of Little Applegate Rd. in Buncom, Ore.

Police say the suspect is in custody and investigations are ongoing. The Sheriff’s office says more information will follow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »