Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide near Ruch

RUCH, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning on the 3300 block of Little Applegate Rd. in Buncom, Ore.
Police say the suspect is in custody and investigations are ongoing. The Sheriff’s office says more information will follow.
