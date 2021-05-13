Jackson County Sheriff’s Office shares video of ‘pervasive’ marijuana grows

The sheriff’s office said the following after posting the video on YouTube:
This video was created after flying over Jackson County last Friday and early this Monday. The video gives you an idea of how pervasive the Marijuana/Hemp grows are in Jackson County. We are doing what we can with the resources we have and the regulations currently in place. There is work being done in Salem to remove some of the loop holes responsible for how large the problem is and there is potentially additional funding coming. Those issues are still being discussed and will hopefully be voted on this session.
Just because a grow or location is shown in this video it does not mean it is illegal or unlicensed with the proper regulatory authority. This video is to just give the public, our local, state, and federal elected officials of how big the problem is here. Our Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team, County Code Enforcement, the Oregon Department of Agriculture, and the O.L.C.C. are working together to determine which locations are illegal and which ones are not complying with regulation.
We know this problem is extremely frustrating for our community and we are going to work diligently to make things better in our county.
If you suspect there is an illegal or unlicensed marijuana or hemp grow, or violations of county ordinance, please give us a call at 541-618-1847 to file a report.