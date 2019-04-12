Jackson County taking a stand against domestic violence

MEDFORD, Ore — Each year, 700,000 Oregon women are survivors of domestic violence and 60 Oregon women are killed by their abusers, according to the domestic and sexual violence resource center, Community Works.
It’s why the organization adopted what’s called the “Marilyn Model.”
It means every time police encounter someone they believe to be a victim of domestic violence, they ask them a number of questions.
Some of those questions they ask include: “Do you think they might try to kill you?” or “Do they follow you, spy on you, or leave threatening messages?”
If police believe the person is a victim, they then refer them to Community Works where an advocate helps determine what to do next.
“Studies have shown that if someone in a highly lethal situation has an in-person connection to an advocate than they are less likely to die from domestic violence,” said Kim Caplan, Community Works.
Since they adopted the program, Community Works say they receive around 600 calls from victims in crisis every year.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, know you’re not alone.
Call 1-800-799-safe.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.