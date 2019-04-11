Home
Mister Pelican pageant

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Some of the hottest hunks from Klamath Union High School will compete for the title of ‘Mister Pelican’ Friday night.

The pageant contestants are rehearsing at the Ross Ragland Theater.

“It’s a men’s pageant.”  Explains contestant Brandon Wolfram.  “With 15 guys from K.U.”

“We’ve got our swimsuit portion, talent portion.”  Adds contestant Trenton Higgins.  “And then we have a lot of goofy, silly dances that we do together that we’ve choreographed.”

Wolfram notes the competition also has a serious side.  “The proceeds that we earn from Mister Pelican, and all of the surrounding activities go to the Mister Pelican Foundation.”

“Kids that need financial aid for medical reasons, if they can’t afford it themselves, all the money that we raise from this will help them out with those things.”  Higgins explains.

But most of all, the competition is aimed at having fun.

“I went last year.”  Recalls Higgins.  “And I had some friends in it, and it was just awesome to watch.”

“I’m really, really nervous.”  Confessed Wolfram.  “But I’m also excited to show everybody what the culture is like at K.U., and how we all care about each other.”

The Mister Pelican Pageant gets underway at 7 Friday night at the Ross Ragland Theater.

Tickets are $10 from the K.U. High School office, or $15 at the door.

 

