Jackson County will soon begin two-week COVID-19 caution period

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County has been put on a two-week caution period due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
For about two weeks, Jackson County has been operating under the “high” risk category after being taken off the “extreme” risk category because it met certain criteria. This allowed for limited indoor dining and the reopening of theaters and gyms.
This week, the county will once again meet the metrics to enter the “extreme” category. However, there won’t be any changes for the next couple of weeks because the governor’s office allowed a two-week grace period for counties entering back into “extreme.”
The two-week caution period will allow counties to refocus efforts on stopping the spread of COVID-19 while allowing businesses more certainty in operating.
If at the end of the grace period, if Jackson County remains in the “extreme” category, the county will move to that level.
“We are largely seeing case rates decline across the state, with the most counties in the Lower Risk level since the framework was introduced in November,” said Governor Kate Brown. “This should serve as a reminder that when we follow the health and safety measures we know work against this virus, we can truly make a difference in infection spread. But, we still have more work to do before we reach the level of community-wide protection we need in order to return to a sense of normalcy. I encourage all Oregonians to keep it up and to get your vaccine when it’s available to you.”
For a PDF copy of the sector risk level guidance chart, visit: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3461.pdf
A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.