Jackson County Toys for Tots prepares for holiday season

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County’s Toys for Tots bins and fundraisers will soon be popping up to accept donations for families in need.

With the needed help comes the need for fundraising events. Organizers say these will help provide Christmas presents for children of every age.

Volunteers say this year, there are more applications for Christmas help than usual.

“This year our numbers are going up really fast,” said Kevin Campbell, who helps operate the annual event. “We’ve exceeded the number of requests that we’ve had previously at this time in our campaign. So we’re really concerned about the ability to reach those children and those requests and be able to satisfy that need.”

This Friday, Toys for Tots and the Medford Chick-Fil-A are teaming up to help raise money for the organization.

From 5 to 8 p.m., a portion of all the sales at the Rossanley Drive restaurant will go directly to Toys for Tots. It will help provide presents for the thousands of families that have already put in applications for help.

On November 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rogue Credit Union, Toys for Tots will be working to fill an entire school bus with toys. You can drop off new toys at 1370 Center Drive within that time frame.

On November 30, the Medford Red Robin says part of all sales from the entire day of operation will go toward the Toys for Tots program. Volunteer organizers say don’t forget to ask about the “trains.”

On December 4, Beasy’s on the Creek in Ashland says anyone who brings a toy worth at least $20 will receive a discount on their dinner. Call for reservations beforehand at 541-488-5009.

For more information about Toys for Tots and other ways to donate, check out their website.

