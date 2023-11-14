Veterans Day at Weatherly Inn

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Saturday, a local retirement community honored the veterans that live there with a dinner and pinning ceremony.

Weatherley Inn Independent Senior Living in Medford treated their veterans by bringing them together with friends and family.

They traded stories about their service and were formally recognized by the staff.

They were gifted pins and roses for their service.

Weatherly staff say that it’s important to them to express their gratitude so their veterans.

Event Organizer Brittany Michener said, “Veterans are the ones that gave us our freedom. I mean, we owe them everything. We do this every year just to show our appreciation to our amazing vets who serve every day.”

The ceremony ended with a moment of silence for all fallen veterans.

