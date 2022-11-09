JaCo elections office still hard at work after Election Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Right now the work still continues for the Jackson County Elections Office.

Official drop boxes closed at 8 Tuesday night. But mail-in ballots, postmarked by Tuesday, are still coming in.

The law allows them to be accepted up to 7 days after the election. The change in the law happened earlier this year.

While that brings more ballots in, it delays the highly desired election results and certification of the election.

“It just further puts off people that are desperately waiting for those final election results, the districts, the state the cities so that we can all move on from that election,” said Chris Walker, Jackson County Clerk.

Walker says, as of Wednesday afternoon, 63% of ballots are in.

The county’s next update will come around 6, Thursday night.