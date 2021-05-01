JaCo invests in newest county park ‘Joseph Stewart Resort’

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore —The Joseph Stewart Resort is getting a face lift. That’s the name Jackson County is using for its newest county park, at Lost Creek Lake.
“Hopefully the customers here in Jackson County see a service level increase here at the park,” said Parks Program Manager Steve Lambert.
Jackson County took over park operations at Lost Creek Lake a month ago, in partnership with Oregon State Parks. The Joseph Stewart Resort joins the 19 other parks that the county manages.
“We have been looking for opportunities to partner at the state level between local governments and Oregon State Parks and this was a natural fit,” said Lambert.
Lambert says $150,000 in renovations have been made, the major emphasis is on the lodge area. It’s been completely remodeled. Its cafe is also back, after being inoperable for years.
“Ready to serve our customers as they come back this summer so come in here, grab a drink, grab snacks, grab fishing or camping gear we’ve got it all ready for you,” said Lambert.
If you’re looking to enjoy the marina, new fishing and pontoon boats are also being added.
“Here at the marina behind us we have 10 of the little smoker craft fishing boats that people rent out and take out for the day to go try your luck, some tend to have good luck at that, and then we have a few pontoon boats that we’re purchasing to rent out as well,” said Lambert.
Guests are already out and about enjoying the sunny spring weather. Valentina Scibilia comes to the lake with her fishing group often. She’s excited to see the new park additions.
“We come up here when we do our veterans fishing day, a veterans fishing derby and they had closed the lodge, and so we always do our fishing derby for the vets and it’s going to be nice to have the lodge open with snacks and stuff,” said Scibilia.
