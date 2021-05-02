19th Annual Car Show held at EPHS, supporting Skills USA students

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — The 19th annual Thomas Ussary and Jerry Dorman Memorial Motorcycle and Car Show took place at Eagle Point High School this morning.
The event also fundraised money for the high school’s Skills USA program.
The Skills USA program supports students going to nationals in metal, woodshop, and culinary arts classes.
Ben Brown, a volunteer at the car show for nearly the last two decades, says being able to host the show again is exciting, after canceling last year’s event due to COVID-19.
“It’s a labor of love, you sit there and bang your head against the wall during the whole process, but once you’re out here and you see how much people enjoy being out and about, even if they have to wear a mask, they’re just happy to be outside,” said Brown.
He says nearly 100 cars registered for the show.
Many silent auctions were also held to fundraise for Skills USA.
