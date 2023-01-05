JaCo seeing decline in respiratory virus cases, more data coming in 2 weeks

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County Public Health says we’re finally starting to see a decline in respiratory virus cases.

Hospitals have been seeing an increase of patients coming in for flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases.

But Jackson County Public Health officer, Dr. Leona O‘Keefe said, RSV and flu cases have been going down.

Covid-19 cases, however, have been steady.

She said there could be a couple factors on why we are seeing a decline.

“It could be that these viruses are decreasing on their own, that’s the trajectory they’re on and that just happened to be the timing,” Dr. O’Keefe said. “Or it could be people are hearing things are really busy in the healthcare systems and they chose not to go in and be tested. Or maybe they were on holiday somewhere else.”

Dr. O‘Keefe said we won’t know for a few weeks if we are past this wave of respiratory viruses.

She asks people who are just looking to get tested, to not go to the emergency room, unless you are seriously ill.

Hospitals are trying to avoid overcrowding, which can cause longer wait times in the ER.