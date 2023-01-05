Oregon judge blocks Measure 114’s background check requirements

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. – A federal judge has entirely blocked Oregon Measure 114, which would have significantly tightened the state’s gun laws.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the law was passed by voters in November on a narrow margin and has faced several hearings, including three in Harney County.

The latest, on December 23, was to decide whether a portion of the law requiring a completed background check for every firearm sale or transfer could go into effect while other provisions were temporarily blocked by the court.

After more than a week of deliberation, the judge ruled that the state could not implement the additional background check requirement.

Read more at OPB: https://bit.ly/3GFbJ2v