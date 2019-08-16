Jamie McLeod-Skinner runs for Oregon secretary of state

SALEM, Ore. – Former southern Oregon resident and politician Jamie McLeod-Skinner is running for Oregon secretary of state.
McLeod-Skinner, a Deschutes County Democrat, is the former city manager of Phoenix, Oregon. She launched herself onto the political stage last election season in a Congressional bid against Republican U.S. Representative Greg Walden.
While she ultimately lost the election against Walden. But on August 14, the Bend Bulletin reported McLeod-Skinner is starting another campaign—this time for Oregon secretary of state.
While candidates cannot officially file until mid-September, McLeod-Skinner has pre-emptively launched the “Jaime for Oregon” campaign finance committee. An official website, jaimiefororegon.com, was also created.
“I’ve had conversations with folks throughout the state,” the Bend Bulletin quoted McLeod-Skinner. “I’ve received a lot of encouragement. There’s a sense that we need to connect with all the people in the state, bridge the rural-urban divide. There’s excitement about the idea of a rural Democrat as secretary of state.”
The current secretary of state, former House Speaker Bev Clarno (R), was appointed by Oregon Governor Kate Brown after elected Republican Secretary of State Dennis Richardson died of brain cancer this past February.
According to the Bulletin, Clarno said she won’t run in 2020, making the secretary of state position a rare statewide position without an incumbent.