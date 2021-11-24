Jan. 6 committee issues new subpoenas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol issued new subpoenas Tuesday.

The five new subpoenas target the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and other groups.

As they try and investigate the causes of the insurrection, the committee is seeking depositions and documents leading up to and on the day of the attack from these groups and some of their members.

Several associates of these groups that were involved in storming the Capitol have already been arrested.