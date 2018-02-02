“Jeopardy!” contestants stumped by football category

(CNN) – Three “Jeopardy!” contestants were stumped by football-related questions.
Contestants missed each of the five clues given in the “Talkin’ Football” category. None of them even attempted to guess.
“Jeopardy!” poked fun at the incident on Twitter. The game show posted an otherwise empty board with only the football category remaining. “Were the contestants trying to avoid this category? Or saving the best for last?”
The also tweeted: “Fun fact: Our contestants answered as many clues in this category as the @Browns had wins this season.”
Host Alex Trebek continued to joke with the competitors up until the final clue. “If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die,” he said.