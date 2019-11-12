Jimmy Carter recovering from surgery

ATLANTA, Ga. (NBC) – Jimmy Carter is recovering from surgery to remove pressure on his brain.
The former president underwent surgery at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta Tuesday morning.
Doctors relieved the pressure from bleeding caused by recent fall, one of which gave him that black eye. But it didn’t stop Carter from working on a Habitat for Humanity home last month.
The Carter Center tweeted Tuesday there were no complications from the surgery and the former president will remain in the hospital for observation.