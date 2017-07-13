Jimmy Carter taken to hospital

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada (NBC News) – Habitat for Humanity says former president Jimmy Carter received medical attention for dehydration while in Canada Thursday where he is helping build a habitat home.
A Habitat volunteer told CBC News that he saw carter collapse on the building site in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Firefighters and paramedics were seen scrambling, and an ambulance was brought to the area.
Habitat for Humanity said in a statement that “President Carter was dehydrated working in the hot sun. President Carter told us he is okay and is being taken offsite for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building.”
Carter, who is 92 years old, and his wife, Rosalynn, are longtime supporters of Habitat for Humanity, a charitable non-profit organization promoting affordable home ownership.