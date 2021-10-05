Home
JoCo tax levies on your November ballot

JoCo tax levies on your November ballot

Local News , ,

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —Josephine County is holding a special election to renew four different tax levies, here’s what you need to know. Two are county-wide, for each of the fire districts, Williams and Illinois Valley.

Sheriff Dave Daniel says, it also asks registered voters to pay 11 cents per $1,000 for animal services.

The county is hoping to renew its levy of 93 cents per $1,000 to fund the adult corrections and juvenile detention center. If the voters fail to renew it, Sheriff  Daniel says the county would have to make some drastic reductions at the facilities, but he remains optimistic.

“It’s not good if it were not to pass, we would go back to levels that are very substandard, but I chose to not place fear into people, I want them to understand and build off what we have done and built over the last 5 years,” said Sheriff Daniel.

Ballots will go out mid-October, Election Day is November 2nd.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »