JoCo wants sexual harassment suit thrown out

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Josephine County is asking a judge to throw out a civil lawsuit alleging the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Dave Daniel, and some of his top personnel sexually harassed a female deputy.
Deputy Teresa O’Brien has been with the office since 1995.
The civil lawsuit filed in federal court last summer says O’Brien and other female employees have faced frequent sexual harassment since she was hired.
Josephine County, the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Dave Daniel, and four employees, are listed as defendants.
Court documents filed last month show the attorney representing the county is trying to dismiss the lawsuit entirely.
The ‘motion to dismiss’ calls the facts of the case uncertain.
A judge has yet to rule on if the case will continue.
