Grants Pass School Dist. may settle harassment lawsuits

Two lawsuits brought against Grants Pass School District 7 by high school campus monitors may soon be settled.
According to court documents, the employees allege that for years they’ve reported unlawful sexual and racial harassment. But they say their reports were often dismissed or discounted entirely.
The district office confirmed a settlement agreement was discussed at Tuesday’s board meeting, however, nothing has been set in stone.
In the first lawsuit, a campus monitor alleges he was the victim of racial and sexual discrimination.
He also reported sexual discrimination against some female high school students and racial discrimination against a Spanish teacher.
The second lawsuit from a different campus monitor also alleges she reported sexual harassment directed at herself and other high school students.
Aside from the school district, the lawsuits name several employees at Grants Pass High School.
NBC5 News reached out to attorneys on both sides.
They weren’t able to comment on-camera, but say they hope to reach an agreement very soon.
