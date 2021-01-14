Johnson & Johnson vaccine shows promise

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (NBC) – Data from early trials has shown that Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine appears to be safe and generates an immune response.
The phase 1/2 trials included 805 adults, some of whom were 65 and older.
They either received a high or low dose of the single-shot vaccine, or a placebo.
While 90% of the vaccine group developed neutralizing antibodies by day 29, every participant had them by day 57.
The vaccine was found to be safe and the most frequent side effects were fatigue, headache, and pain at the injection site.
The company says it is expecting data from its phase 3 trials in the coming weeks.