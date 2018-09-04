Jon Kyl to replace John McCain

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KPNX/NBC) – Former Senator Jon Kyl has been appointed to replace the late John McCain in the Senate.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Tuesday he’s chosen Kyl, calling him the right person for the job.
Kyl, who served as Arizona’s senator from 1995 to 2013, says he’s committed to serving through at least January 2019.
The 76-year old is experienced at foreign policy and will be entering a narrowly divided Senate where Republicans could gain or lose seats in November.
Governor Doug Ducey said, “I realize what an important decision this is and that there is no replacing Senator John McCain. But the law requires me to do it. And the people of Arizona deserve representation in the U.S. Senate.
“As I contemplated who could best serve our state in the U.S. Senate I kept coming back to one name and one person… Jon Kyl. There is no one in Arizona with the stature of Senator Jon Kyl. He is a man without comparable peer.”
Jon Kyl said, “John and I served the people of Arizona together for nearly 20 years. And in that spirit, along with Senator Flake, will do my best to assure that Arizonans continue to be well represented in the U.S. Senate.
“I’ve committed to serving at least through the second session of the 115th Congress. I do know I will not seek this seat in 2020 not any other office in the future.”