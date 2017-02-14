Josephine Co. Commissioners host levy summit

Grants Pass, Ore.– Josephine County Commissioners listened to the concerns and suggestions of a handful of community figures Tuesday morning as yet another safety levy makes it’s way to the may ballot.
Commissioners Simon Hare, Lily Morgan and Dan DeYoung welcomed six prominent community leaders, all of whom have been un-supportive of proposed safety levy’s in the past.
Commissioner DeYoung says he wanted to bring the group together to start an open dialogue about why some voters have been repeatedly against the levy in the past.
“I just wanted them to have the opportunity to see what we see everyday as county commissioners,” says DeYoung of the meeting.
“[For] leadership in the community to ask for an open table was a very positive step to establishing trust and transparency with the county government that has been lacking for a long time,” says Joseph Rice, a Josephine County resident.
The five year levy would be 93 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The deadline to get it on the May ballot is Wednesday and while commissioners will move forward with the levy, they say they plan to hold another summit in the next couple of weeks.