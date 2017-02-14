Home
Josephine Co. Commissioners host levy summit

Josephine Co. Commissioners host levy summit

Economy News Politics

Grants Pass, Ore.–  Josephine County Commissioners listened to the concerns and suggestions of a handful of community figures Tuesday morning as yet another safety levy makes it’s way to the may ballot.

Commissioners Simon Hare, Lily Morgan and Dan DeYoung welcomed six prominent community leaders, all of whom  have been un-supportive of proposed safety levy’s in the past.

Commissioner DeYoung says he wanted to bring the group together to start an open dialogue about why some voters have been repeatedly against the levy in the past.

“I just wanted them to have the opportunity to see what we see everyday as county commissioners,” says DeYoung of the meeting.

“[For] leadership in the community to ask for an open table was a very positive step to establishing trust and transparency with the county government that has been lacking for a long time,” says Joseph Rice, a Josephine County resident.

The five year levy would be 93 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.  The deadline to get it on the May ballot is Wednesday and while commissioners will move forward with the levy, they say they plan to hold another summit in the next couple of weeks.

Taelor Rian
NBC5 News at Sunrise anchor Taelor Rian was born near Los Angeles, California but spent most of her childhood in Tucson, Arizona. She graduated with a Journalism degree from Biola University in La Mirada, California.

Before joining the NBC5 News team, she was an anchor and reporter for JUCEtv, an international faith based entertainment network. There she had the opportunity to interview some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Morgan Freeman, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Ashley Judd, Rosario Dawson and Emma Watson. Before that she was a reporter for KAUZ in Wichita Falls, TX. Taelor also interned at KABC and Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

Taelor loves cooking up new recipes, rooting for her favorite NBA teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers, and trying out Do It Yourself crafting projects.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics