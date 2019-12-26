Josephine Co. Food Bank names new executive director

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Kim Collins has been named ‘executive director’ of the Josephine County Food Bank, the executive board announced on Thursday.
The board says it’s thankful for the work of former executive director Kevin Widdison, who retired in early December.
Widdison started the position in May of 2017.
Under his leadership, the executive board says the food bank started pop-up pantries in Wolf Creek and Selma. He also oversaw several parts of the food bank’s operations including warehouse, farm and educational garden programs at Raptor Creek Farm.
Widdison’s decision to retire “coincided with his son’s graduation from college in Michigan this month,” according to the Josephine County Food Bank.
The food bank, according to its website, has served hungry people and families across Josephine County since 1990.
