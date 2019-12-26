NBC5’s top 10 ‘feel good’ stories of 2019

NBC5 News is taking a look back at 2019.
Over the course of a calendar year, we’ve covered tens of thousands of news stories.
While a majority of what we do is inform, every once in a while we also get to showcase the best of people and the lighter things in life.
Here’s the list:
10) The story behind ‘The Alex Show.’ A 90 minute program featuring Alex Bellen, who performed at the Craterian Theatre for his 80th birthday.
9) A senior who’s proving age is just a number. Florence Behymer celebrated her 92nd birthday with a bucket list dream of ziplining.
8) Pets displaced by California’s deadliest wildfire found new homes in Medford.
7) Chick-fil-A is opening in Medford in early 2020. Construction has already started on Rossanley Drive.
6) Rogue Creamery’s ‘Rogue River Blue’ cheese won the world cheese award in Italy. It became the first American company to win the award.
5) The story of Johnny Wheels, an Oregon blues musician who got the chance to play next to Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi.
4) A major motion picture directed by South Medford alum and ‘Jane the Virgin” star, Justin Baldoni. The film, ‘Five Feet Apart,’ hit theaters in March.
3) A Klamath Falls woman got a life altering cancer diagnosis 19 years ago. Doctors gave her 1 year to live, but she’s still here and fighting.
2) A local couple stepped up on a frigid February night to buy out a hotel for the homeless.
1) The announcement Macklemore was putting on a free concert. The rapper performed at the Jackson County Expo in October and thousands waited in line at various giveaways for a chance to snag tickets.
Catch the rest of NBC5’s half-hour long ‘Year in Review’ on Saturday, December 28th.
We’ll be taking a look back at some of the biggest stories of the year from missing Mouseketeer Dennis Day to our week-long in-depth report on the Bear Creek Greenway.
