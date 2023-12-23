Josephine Co. residents say local goverment on “wrong track,” survey says

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Ahead of the 2024 elections, a new poll shows nearly half of Josephine County feels like local government is on the wrong track.

The Rogue Valley Association of Realtors commissioned a study to better understand how the community views local government.

The study says not only are more people dissatisfied with Josephine County government, many voters don’t even know who the commissioners are.

“Probably the most compelling piece of the poll, which I think underscores why they did it in the first place, is an enormous amount of respondents stated that they didn’t know who their county commissioners were,” said Greg Lemhouse, legal partner for United Strategies and Consulting.

Lemhouse says for many survey participants, the biggest issues they felt needed to be addressed are homelessness, law enforcement, and mental health resources.

He emphasized the study is not a judgment but rather only a presentation of the information received from Josephine County residents.

You can see the full poll results here.

