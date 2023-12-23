MEDFORD, Ore.- Pacific Power Electric bills may go up in January.

The company says it is looking to raise rates for Oregon customers by close to 13% overall. It says the increase is to cover new factors such as extreme weather and changing economic conditions. The company is also looking for an additional 1.5% to cover costs related to lowering wildfire risk. If the increases are approved by the public utilities commission, customers will see their rates increase by January.

