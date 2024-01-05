Josephine Community Library partners with RV Boys and Girls Club

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine Community Library is renewing its partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley.

According to the library, the partnership will help bring its library services to kindergarten and first-grade classes.

Library staff often visit the club in Grants Pass where they have interactive story time sessions.

The club says they’re looking forward to continuing their partnership with the library and positively impacting their community.

To learn more about library services or to volunteer go to: https://josephinelibrary.org/

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.