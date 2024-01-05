New Rogue Rapids youth swim team at Rogue X

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue X Complex is opening this Saturday, and a new opportunity for youth swimming will come right along with it.

The Rogue Rapids are a new swim team that’ll operate year-round for kids ages five and up. The Rogue Rapids signed a five-year contract with the City of Medford to be the key aquatics partner and exclusive youth swim team at the Rogue X Aquatic Center.

The team will be having its inaugural workout on Saturday at 10 AM followed by swim team trials at 1 PM.

To sign up for trials or to find out more information about the team visit https://www.roguerapids.com/ or go to the Rogue Rapids Facebook or Instagram pages.

