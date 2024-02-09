Josephine County 2023 illegal marijuana statistics

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office released illegal marijuana statistics for all of 2023.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it conducted 53 search warrants on alleged illegal marijuana cultivation operations within the county last year.

In 2023 it seized over 129,000 plants, processing close to 14,000 pounds of marijuana, and also seized 49 firearms and close to $94,000 in cash.

The Sheriff’s Office says black market marijuana is still an issue in the community.

