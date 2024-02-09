Weekend events this week and beyond

There are multiple events going on this weekend in our region. Here are a couple:

Lake of the Woods Winter Snow Festival

There will be a snowman building contest and outdoor bonfire with music, horse drawn sleigh rides, cornhole, snowshoeing and more.

The festival runs from 9am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday, plus Sunday will be a Super Bowl watch party in the lounge.

Click here to find out more.

Siskiyou Ice Rink – Enjoy free skating on Friday night.

You can hit the rink for free from five to 9pm Sweet Treats will be provided. (Who doesn’t love a good s’more!)

Mount Shasta gets pretty chilly though with a low of 25 degrees predicted so make sure to bring some cozy clothes and a warm drink too.

Click her for more info.

City of Medford – Registration is open for the Mother-Son Formal Dinner and Dance.

The event will take place April 5 at the Rogue Valley Country Club.

You can find out more at the City of Medford website.

You can also register in person at the Santo Community Center or Rogue X in Medford.

