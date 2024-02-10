Man arraigned in Medford shooting incident

MEDFORD, Ore. – A shooting suspect in court facing 10 different criminal charges.
The man who was indicted one week after police say three people fired shots in a densely populated Medford neighborhood.
Joshua Wright is facing 10 different charges ranging from attempted murder to reckless endangerment.
These charges stem from the February 1 shooting incident at an apartment complex near poplar and progress drive.
No one was injured, according to Medford Police.
NBC5 News reported last week that 30-year-old Devon Wright and 38-year-old Matthew Pierpoint were also arrested.
On Thursday, Joshua Wright was arraigned by the judge and maintained his innocence.
Due to Oregon having a lack of available public defenders a pre-trial conference was slated for February 20 at 9am.
