Josephine County 9-1-1 caller appears to have taken his own life after reported accidental shooting

SUNNY VALLEY, Ore. – Police are investigating after two people were found dead in rural Josephine County.

Deputies said on the morning of Tuesday, February 8, someone called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers he accidentally shot his brother as he was loading a gun because there was a bear on their property.

When police arrived at the residence in the 2000 block of Placer Road in Sunny Valley, they found a male who died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said while they were checking the area, they found the 9-1-1 caller dead. It’s believed he took his own life.

The names of the brothers were not publicly released.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office and Oregon State Police are still investigating the incident.

No further information was provided.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK – That’s 1-800-273-8255. You can also text 741-741 any time to be connected to a crisis counselor.