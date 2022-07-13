Josephine County Board of Commissioners will wait on whether to allow psilocybin in the county

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– Josephine County Commissioners discussed whether psilocybin will be legal to produce and distribute in the county.

Measure 109 was passed by Oregon voters in 2020, but Josephine County voters narrowly opposed it.

The bill allows for counties and cities to vote on whether they will allow psilocybin.

Jackson County has already put it on the ballot for voters in November.

Today, Josephine County Commissioners chose to wait on making a decision until cities decide.

Commissioner Darin Fowler said, “I think that in the big picture, the county has a lack of ability to enforce whereas the cities may have a different view. I’m still liking the track we’re on, if the cities choose something different, so be it.”

Commissioners did not set a date for when they will return to the discussion.

There will be a statewide listening session about psilocybin tomorrow, hosted by Oregon Psilocybin Services.

Central Point is discussing a possible psilocybin ban this Thursday.

A local group backing the drug, the Jackson County Psilocybin Services Initiative, is holding an informational summit at the Buckhorn Springs Resort this Friday.