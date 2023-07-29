Josephine County commissioners re-address rural fire district idea

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Weeks after a rural fire company closed in Josephine County, commissioners are once again considering creating a new fire district.

County Fire Department, a privately owned company, officially closed its doors July 1.

It served the rural areas of Josephine County for approximately the past 15 years.

Now, county commissioners are once again talking about creating a fire district for unincorporated parts of the county that aren’t covered by other districts.

“When it comes to the fire standards I actually think we need to create the fire district,” said County Commissioner Herman Baertschiger Jr. “A board needs to be elected and then that board has to look at the standards because there has to be an analysis done on what services we’re going to provide.”

in 2019, the county formed a 14-person fire district committee to find out the most cost-effective and efficient path forward.

The proposed plan was shot down by voters on the 2021 ballot.

Right now, Rural Metro Fire says it covers all of the unincorporated areas of Josephine County and will respond to fires whether or not you’re signed up for their services.

