Suspect at large after Bend murder victim’s car found in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Bend police are still looking for help in a homicide investigation tied to Klamath Falls.

According to police, last week, 28-year old Evelyn Jeanette weaver was found dead at a home in the 200 block of north-west hill street in bend.

Last Thursday, Weaver’s silver Honda CRV was found on the corner of Shasta Way and Division Street in Klamath Falls.

So far no one has come forward with any information or video of the person who drove the car there.

Bend police says any community help is appreciated when it comes to these important cases.

“We take this case really seriously,” said Sheila Miller, Bend Police Department’s communications director. “This is devastating for a 28-year-old woman to be murdered here in Bend and we want to solve this and we’re really hoping that the community of Klamath Falls can assist us.”

Surveillance video from Saturday shows the car arriving in Klamath Falls, stopping, and then someone got out of the car.

Anyone with information or possible video of the car or the person getting out of it is asked to contact Det. T.J. Knea at [email protected] or 541-948-0980 or Detective Sergeant Tommy Russell at [email protected] or 541-408-8776.

