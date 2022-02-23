Josephine County commissioners vote to put ‘Greater Idaho’ question on May ballot

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine County voters will get a chance to voice their opinion about shifting the Oregon-Idaho border.

The “Greater Idaho” movement aims to move the Idaho border to include rural Oregon counties in a bid for better legislative representation.

On the morning of Wednesday, February 23, 2022, the Greater Idaho movement said the Josephine County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to put a non-binding question on the May ballot. The question asks, “In your opinion, should Josephine County, along with other rural counties, separate from Oregon and become part of Idaho?”

According to GreaterIdaho.org, eight rural Oregon counties have voted in favor of the movement’s ballot initiatives so far.

To actually become a reality, Greater Idaho would first require approval from the Oregon and Idaho state legislatures and then the U.S. Congress.