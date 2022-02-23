Slater Fire victims sue PacifiCorp for negligence

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Over 40 plaintiffs joined a lawsuit alleging PacifiCorp negligently caused 2020’s Slater Fire in Northern California.

The fire burned more than 150,000 acres in Siskiyou, Del Norte, and Josephine Counties and destroyed nearly 200 homes in the Happy Camp area.

The lawsuit states the Slater Fire began when the company’s power lines came into contact with nearby vegetation, a situation that could have allegedly been prevented by “proper” management.

The law firm representing the 42 plaintiffs in this case filed a similar lawsuit against PacifiCorp last year that seeks relief for 69 plaintiffs.

You can read the latest complaint here: https://bit.ly/3pbV5OR