Police arrest 5 teens in assault of 13-year-old boy with autism at Sweet Home High School

Author: KGW Staff PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Five teenagers, including four juveniles, have been arrested for the Feb. 9 assault of Gavin Doner, a 13-year-old boy with autism, at Sweet Home High School. The attack was captured on camera.

Sweet Home Police Captain Jason Ogden told KGW that an 18-year-old man, Dakota House, was arrested for riot, third-degree assault, second-degree robbery, second-degree disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. House was arrested Feb. 18 and lodged at the Linn County Jail.

The other four suspects were not named by police because they’re juveniles. Two boys, ages 14 and 16, and two girls, both 15, were arrested for third-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. One of the teens was from Sweet Home, the rest were from the Albany area, according to police.

Doner’s mother, Katie Doner, said she plans to press charges.

On Feb. 15, people from Sweet Home and surrounding communities organized a car parade at Sankey Park to show their support for Doner.

Ogden said police are looking for one more suspect. He also said this attack may have been related to an earlier incident that did not involve Doner, according to Ogden.

“We believe that an earlier incident that occurred is related to this one, where the group of people we have been arresting came to retaliate,” Ogden said. “We are still investigating to determine if this is the case.”

In an emailed statement, Ogden said that his agency responded to a report of two boys beating up a girl, before throwing her off a small bridge into a creek. The 15-year-old victim was pulled from the creek by the time officers responded. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with assault IV, attempted assault II, criminal mischief III and tampering with evidence.