Josephine County fugitive captured

BANDON, Ore. – A fugitive wanted on a federal arrest warrant was taken into custody in Coos County.

This past May, Oregon State Police and federal law enforcement agencies were trying to track down a wanted Cave Junction man.

Police said 39-year-old William Thomas Gillespie was wanted on a felony federal warrant. He was also wanted for questioning about the May 2022 homicide of Daniel Guess in Cave Junction and a January 2023 investigation regarding a felony assault, robbery, kidnapping and strangulation that also happened in Cave Junction.

At the time, he was considered armed and dangerous.

On September 13, 2023, the Bandon Police Department announced Gillespie was apprehended during an early morning operation on a property just outside of Bandon.

No further information was provided by BPD.

