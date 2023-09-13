Man dies after rafting incident in the Rogue River

GOLD HILL, Ore. – A man died after a raft overturned in the Rogue River.

At about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Ti’lomikh Falls on the Rogue River near Gold Hill after a local guiding raft flipped and a 69-year-old man had a medical emergency.

The sheriff’s office said bystanders performed CPR until first responders took over, but the man did not survive.

“Out of respect during this difficult time, we will not be releasing the name of the deceased,” deputies said. “JCSO is conducting further investigations and there is no more information available for release at this time.”

