Josephine County home struck by lightning

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A rural Josephine County home was struck by lightning.
As a thunderstorm passed over parts of southwest Oregon Wednesday afternoon, a home in the 500 block of Seclusion Loop was hit by a lightning bolt. The strike ignited a small fire that spread into the attic space of the home.
Rural Metro said their firefighters were able to put out the fire, preventing significant damage to the rest of the house.
Local firefighters and the Oregon Department of Forestry will keep an eye out for holdover fires as things dry out over the next few days.