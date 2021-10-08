Josephine County investigators continue search for missing man

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are still asking for help finding a man who disappeared in August.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Brian Moore last had contact with his family on August 24, 2021.
After he was reported missing, cell phone data was gathered by investigators that put Moore’s phone somewhere in the Glendale/Wolf Creek area.
Investigators said there are no bank or phone records since the date of the report.
Moore is described as a white man, 5’9” tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Deputies said Moore is associated with a silver 2003 Mazda Tribute SUV with a temporary tag in the back window.
Anyone with any information about Moore’s disappearance is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-474-5123. Refer to case number 21001842.