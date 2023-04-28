Josephine County investigators search for missing endangered man

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators in Josephine County are trying to find a missing man who may be in danger.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on April 26, 51-year-old Sean Noel Herbert was reported missing by his mother.

He reportedly left his home in a silver four-door Volkswagen Passat with an Oregon “Share the Road” license plate showing the letters “NEPB.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Herbert doesn’t leave his home very often and investigators aren’t aware of any areas he is known to visit. He’s currently considered to be endangered.

The latest photo of Herbert was provided by JCSO, but he may now have a grey beard.

Herbert is described as a white man, 6’1” tall, 180 pounds with shaved grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Herbert’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSO at 541-474-5123.

