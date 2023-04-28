Sinclair-owned KTVL to retain only a few employees after news staff layoff

MEDFORD, Ore. – NBC5 reported Thursday that Sinclair-owned TV station KTVL was laying off its news staff.

Friday, we learned that only a handful of people will still work for the CBS affiliate in Medford.

Sources tell us a number of the station’s departments will be run through Sinclair’s operations in larger cities in the West.

Sinclair purchased the old Mail Tribune building and shared it with the then-newspaper when it moved into downtown Medford in the fall of 2019.

The Maryland-based corporation also owns the printing press building next door on Fir Street.

It still owns its original building on Rossanley Drive in west Medford and runs some operations out of there.

We reached out to the company to see what will become of the buildings downtown now that it’s shuttering its news operations. We haven’t heard back.

